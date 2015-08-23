How to phrase 8 awkward questions to your boss

Lighthunter/Shutterstock Think about the best way to ask these questions.

Open and honest communication is a hallmark of a positive workplace culture.

“In fact, several studies suggest that one of the most important indicators of future financial success in a business is the ability for employees to be able to speak candidly without fear of retribution,”says Michael Kerr, an international business speaker and author of “The Humour Advantage.” “Part of being able to speak openly is feeling comfortable asking your boss anything — including some potentially uncomfortable questions.”

Asking difficult questions at work can be challenging at the best of times — and it’s only natural, given the power dynamics, that asking your boss something awkward is that much more difficult. “But suppressing questions can lead to low morale, more stress, and, by ignoring the proverbial elephant in the room, can create even larger conflicts down the road,”Kerr explains.

Here are a few ways to rephrase some potentially challenging workplace questions we’ve all wanted to ask at some point:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.