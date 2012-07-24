The Headshots On The Official Olympics Website Are Super Awkward

Photo: London 2012

We’ll cut right to the point: the headshots of Olympians on London2012.com are incredibly awkward.Today, Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Graham tweeted out a link to Michael Phelps’ sloppy-looking headshot. After that, we browsed the site and found even more ridiculous pictures.



There are more than 10,000 athletes competing in the Olympics, so getting professional-quality, standardized headshots of all of them would be a massive undertaking.

As a result, it looks like the site just had the teams and athletes themselves send in headshots. A bunch of them look MySpace profile pictures.

We’ve seen some awesome photography in the lead up to the Olympics. This is not.

