The Headshots On The Official Olympics Website Are Super Awkward

Tony Manfred
michael phelps olympic head shot

Photo: London 2012

We’ll cut right to the point: the headshots of Olympians on London2012.com are incredibly awkward.Today, Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Graham tweeted out a link to Michael Phelps’ sloppy-looking headshot. After that, we browsed the site and found even more ridiculous pictures.

There are more than 10,000 athletes competing in the Olympics, so getting professional-quality, standardized headshots of all of them would be a massive undertaking.

As a result, it looks like the site just had the teams and athletes themselves send in headshots. A bunch of them look MySpace profile pictures.

We’ve seen some awesome photography in the lead up to the Olympics. This is not.

Michael Phelps, US swimmer

Source: London 2012

Paul Biedermann, German swimmer

Source: London 2012

Marcel Hacker, German rower

Source: London 2012

Katherine Driscoll, British trampolinist

Source: London 2012

Luca Dotto, Italian swimmer

Source: London 2012

Mickael Gelabale, French basketball player

Source: London 2012

Nick D'arcy, Australian swimmer

Source: London 2012

Kelsi Fairbrother, British handball player

Source: London 2012

Carmelo Anthony, US basketball player

Source: London 2012

Bostjan Macek, Slovenian shooter

Source: London 2012

Li Yi, Chinese basketball player

Source: London 2012

Olivia Price, Australian sailor

Source: London 2012

Ryan Lochte, US swimmer

Source: London 2012

Daniele Lupo, Italian beach volleyball player

Source: London 2012

Jana Vesela, Czech basketball player

Source: London 2012

Vasiliki Arvaniti, Greek beach volleyball player

Source: London 2012

