News Corp Siblings, Wall Street Journal and MySpace Partner For Davos -- Awkward! (NWS)

Ever since before News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch bought the Wall Street Journal, the fear in that newsroom has been that the Australian mogul would drag the illustrious paper into the mud — down where Rupe likes to play with Darva Conger from “Who Wants To Marry A Millionaire?,” Bill O’Reilly and Tila Tequila, from the hormone-infested social network MySpace.



Don’t look now, but here comes “MySpace Journal.”

Fortunately for the Wall Street Journal’s brand — and unfortunately for the rest of us, giggling on the sidelines — MySpace Journal is just a one-off partnership between the awkwardly-paired News Corp (NWS) siblings.

Though yes, it is a particularly goofy partnership — one that will send one lucky MySpace user to the snooty World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he or she will be a “citizen journalist,” blogging for the Wall Street Journal.

Reports CNET’s Caroline McCarthy:

MySpace is now accepting video submissions in which entrants explain their reasons for wanting to attend and be a member of the Davos press corps. One winner, chosen by a panel of industry figureheads that includes pundit and Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington and MySpace CEO Chris DeWolfe, will receive an all-expenses paid trip, a coveted press pass, and a blog on MySpace that will also be syndicated to The Wall Street Journal‘s Web site.

