The 11 Weirdest Things To Ever Happen On A Job Interview

I interviewed with a large American Motorcycling company specializing in road bikes which will not be named (due to statute of limitations).

I'm an Industrial Engineer, but not having a great deal of real-world experience I decided to move up from the working floor.

The gentleman who interviewed me was very personable, and as we walked around the factory floor, he showed me the process of building the motorcycle engine.

We went by a machine where an older gentleman was having a very hard time trying to get a Variable Frequency Drive to work correctly. The interviewer asked me if I knew anything about them, and the unit just happened to be the one we had trained on in school. I asked if the man working on it would let me give it a try. He said sure.

I realised that the parameters were set up wrong for the communication, and corrected the issue. Within minutes, the machine was running.

It was then that the older gentleman looked at me and said, 'Wait right here, I need you to meet someone.' He went and came back with another person from the floor.

He was the Union Steward. According to the UAW's contract with the company, only Union employees were allowed to work on the machine other than the manufacturer.

I was banned from the building and blackballed from ever working at that particular company, which shall remain nameless, but rhymes with Shmarley-Lavidson.

(Source: Reddit)