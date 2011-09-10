The 11 Weirdest Things To Ever Happen On A Job Interview

about the craziest things people have had to do on the job, thanks to a hilarious thread we found on Reddit.
Then we came across another funny one: what’s the weirdest thing that has ever happened to you during a job interview?
Be thankful if the worst hand you’ve been dealt is a few moments of awkward silence between you and your interviewer.
During an interview for a job that had to do with biology my interviewer's phone rang. When he saw the caller ID on his phone he yelled 'Oh for f#%$ sake!' and picked up. He then yelled at the person he was talking to on the phone in fluent Japanese. Keep in mind he was a tall skinny pale guy with blonde hair, so this caught me off guard. He then hung up, smashed a vase on his table in his rage, and ran out blazing fast. Leaving me bewildered.
Needless to say I didn't go back. To this day I still don't know what happened.
(Source: Reddit)
I went to a job interview at MCI. At the end of my interview the lady interviewing me told me that I didn't want to work there but that she would give me the job if I wanted it. She then gave me her card and told me to call her husband. She said her husband worked for a company that was very similar to my previous experience in college and she felt that I would do very well there.
Well I called her husband and 10 years later I still work for the same company.
(Source: Reddit)
I flew in for a job interview in another country. It was going well and we moved onto the subject of relocation. I mentioned that my package should include some compensation for the loss of one salary as my wife would be looking after our child and would probably not be able to find work in the country due to the foreign language.
The interviewers started asking about her experience and 10 minutes later they offered her a job. She wasn't even there and they never spoke to her once!
(Source: Reddit)
I was abandoned during a fire alarm.
I was taking a timed technical skills test in a room by myself when the fire alarm went off. Never having been in the office before I waited for someone to get me and show me where the fire exits are and where the team met outside of the office.
After waiting a few minutes I stepped outside the testing room and found the empty office and made my way outside the building.
I didn't see my interviewers outside the building so I made my way back up to the office by myself when the alarm stopped.
After my interviewers returned they only asked if I had completed the test while they were gone.
(Source: Reddit)
I went to a job interview a few years ago and somehow we got to talking about Star Trek. We spent the next 10 minutes talking about it and how we both preferred the original and Next Gen to the newer ones and then he realised the time and that he had other people to interview. Needless to say I got the job.
(Source: Reddit)
I had a job interview for McDonald's and got there early. I had a look around because I was restless. I opened a door and ended up in the kitchen, which was empty. I walked around and passed some nuggets and thought I'd help myself to a couple. I left the kitchen and suddenly the manager appeared. He reached for the hand which was holding a nugget. There was an awkward moment as I slid the nugget into my suit jacket pocket then shook his hand. He then led me in to the office. There was a long pause before he said, 'Did you just steal a chicken nugget from the kitchen?' I looked uncomfortable and didn't respond. He then said, 'I think you should go'.
(Source: Reddit)
I interviewed with a large American Motorcycling company specializing in road bikes which will not be named (due to statute of limitations).
I'm an Industrial Engineer, but not having a great deal of real-world experience I decided to move up from the working floor.
The gentleman who interviewed me was very personable, and as we walked around the factory floor, he showed me the process of building the motorcycle engine.
We went by a machine where an older gentleman was having a very hard time trying to get a Variable Frequency Drive to work correctly. The interviewer asked me if I knew anything about them, and the unit just happened to be the one we had trained on in school. I asked if the man working on it would let me give it a try. He said sure.
I realised that the parameters were set up wrong for the communication, and corrected the issue. Within minutes, the machine was running.
It was then that the older gentleman looked at me and said, 'Wait right here, I need you to meet someone.' He went and came back with another person from the floor.
He was the Union Steward. According to the UAW's contract with the company, only Union employees were allowed to work on the machine other than the manufacturer.
I was banned from the building and blackballed from ever working at that particular company, which shall remain nameless, but rhymes with Shmarley-Lavidson.
(Source: Reddit)
My interviewer came in late with shopping bags from a store. Then, while interviewing me, she took out panties from the bags and stuffed them in her purse.
(Source: Reddit)
I got asked to leave after I tripped on the way into an interview at a grocery store.
(Source: Reddit)
I interviewed for an English teaching job in Japan with EC.
The interviewer had me practice smiling (it had to come from inside!) and then practice further smiling at cardboard dummies - each of whom had a name and persona.
Things started going further downhill when this interviewer discovered my girlfriend worked for another English school. 'Is it one of our competitors?' he asked. 'Yes' I said. He acted like he'd been shot in the stomach, slumping forward in his chair and groaning.
We then returned to the smiling. 'Do you live together?' he asked 'Yes' I said. Another gunshot to the gut. More moaning, and he proceeded to slam his head against his desk.
I left during our lunch break (in an interview!), never to return.
(Source: Reddit)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.