14 Incredibly Awkward Google Street View Photos

Business Insider revealed the world’s most disturbing Google Street View photos last week. In light of the positive response we got, we’re bringing you the most awkward Street View images.

Google suffered a pretty big blow earlier this month when an appeals court said it has to fight a huge privacy lawsuit over Street View. The people who brought the suit say Google violated the Wiretap Act by accessing data from private Wi-Fi networks.

Aside from allegedly tapping into private data, Google Street View catches a lot of awkward moments on camera. Take a look at some of the best ones.

A Naked Woman in Taiwan

Within a few days, Google had removed the photo, according to the Taipei Times. The company doesn’t warn neighborhoods before sending the Google Street Car to avoid manipulation.

This Epic Battle

Two members of Pittsburgh’s local chapter of Dagorhir Battle Games, Askarus and Twolf, engaged in hand-to-hand combat for the Street With A View Project — usually the type of “manipulation” Google wants to avoid.

This Other Epic Battle

Man vs. bear in Tennessee.

Two Scuba Divers In The Middle Of The Street

The whole situation developed as a joke. Norwegians have excellent senses of humour.

That Time A Bird Pooped On The Google Street View Camera

This Guy Carrying His Lady Around Town

An (Apparently) Naked Guy Getting Out Of His Trunk

Reddit user tinyalley posted this photo on a thread about the strangest sights on Google Street View. Other users speculated he was trying to change his blinker fluid. Note the yellow bottle near the car.

A Driver Picking His Nose

This Helpful Reindeer

A Google Street car caught this true British bromance. One of these guys may have had too much to drink when another man patted his head while wearing reindeer antlers.

A Boy And His Dog — On A Motorcycle

Google Screenshot via MSN

Police charged a New Jersey man with animal cruelty after doing the same.

Here’s Waldo

Some speculate he was purchasing an iPhone.

A Diligent Suitor

Sometimes, residents know when the Google Street Car rolls through town, and they put on a show. This man took the opportunity to ask for his beloved’s hand-in-marriage — a second time.

Cinderella In Her Carriage

Or just a wealthy British woman who wanted a fairytale wedding.

A Google Street Car Looking At Another Google Street Car

One Google Street car caught its doppelganger undergoing repairs in Coventry, England.

Bonus: This Guy Smoking A Cigarette

Kevin Bankston’s family didn’t know he had the occassional cigarette. So when Google Street View outed him near his office, he wasn’t pleased. Coincidentally, Bankston is one of the leading advocates for digital privacy, according to

Businessweek. As an attorney for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, he’s become the poster child for the anti-Street View front.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.