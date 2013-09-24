14 Incredibly Awkward Google Street View Photos

Christina Sterbenz

Business Insider revealed the world’s most disturbing Google Street View photos last week. In light of the positive response we got, we’re bringing you the most awkward Street View images.

Google suffered a pretty big blow earlier this month when an appeals court said it has to fight a huge privacy lawsuit over Street View. The people who brought the suit say Google violated the Wiretap Act by accessing data from private Wi-Fi networks.

Aside from allegedly tapping into private data, Google Street View catches a lot of awkward moments on camera. Take a look at some of the best ones.

A Naked Woman in Taiwan

Google Screenshot via CNN

Within a few days, Google had removed the photo, according to the Taipei Times. The company doesn’t warn neighborhoods before sending the Google Street Car to avoid manipulation.

This Epic Battle

Medieval fight Google Street View Google Screenshot via Street With A View Project

Two members of Pittsburgh’s local chapter of Dagorhir Battle Games, Askarus and Twolf, engaged in hand-to-hand combat for the Street With A View Project — usually the type of “manipulation” Google wants to avoid.

This Other Epic Battle

Man v. bear Google Street View Google Screenshot via Funny Or Die

Man vs. bear in Tennessee.

Two Scuba Divers In The Middle Of The Street

Screen Shot 2013 09 20 at 2.53.30 PMGoogle Screenshot via Street View Fun

The whole situation developed as a joke. Norwegians have excellent senses of humour.

That Time A Bird Pooped On The Google Street View Camera

Bird poop on Google Street View Google Screenshot via Street View Fun

This Guy Carrying His Lady Around Town

Guy with sex doll Google street viewGoogle Screenshot via Mashable

An (Apparently) Naked Guy Getting Out Of His Trunk

Naked guy in trunk Google Screenshot via Reddit User Tiny Alley

Reddit user tinyalley posted this photo on a thread about the strangest sights on Google Street View. Other users speculated he was trying to change his blinker fluid. Note the yellow bottle near the car.

A Driver Picking His Nose

Driver picking nose Google Street ViewGoogle Screenshot via Street View Fun

This Helpful Reindeer

Screen Shot 2013 09 20 at 4.06.27 PMGoogle Screenshot via Gizmodo

A Google Street car caught this true British bromance. One of these guys may have had too much to drink when another man patted his head while wearing reindeer antlers.

A Boy And His Dog — On A Motorcycle

Man on motorcycle with dog

Google Screenshot via MSN

Police charged a New Jersey man with animal cruelty after doing the same.

Here’s Waldo

Waldo on Google street viewGoogle Screenshot via Pulse 2.0

Some speculate he was purchasing an iPhone.

A Diligent Suitor

Marriage Proposal Google Street View Google Screenshot via Urlesque

Sometimes, residents know when the Google Street Car rolls through town, and they put on a show. This man took the opportunity to ask for his beloved’s hand-in-marriage — a second time.

Cinderella In Her Carriage

Cinderella on Google Street View Google Screenshot via Street View World

Or just a wealthy British woman who wanted a fairytale wedding.

A Google Street Car Looking At Another Google Street Car

Google Car Viewing Anohter Google Car Google Screenshot via The Most 10

One Google Street car caught its doppelganger undergoing repairs in Coventry, England.

Bonus: This Guy Smoking A Cigarette

Ken Bankston smoking cigarette Google Street View Google Screenshot via Google Sighting

Kevin Bankston’s family didn’t know he had the occassional cigarette. So when Google Street View outed him near his office, he wasn’t pleased. Coincidentally, Bankston is one of the leading advocates for digital privacy, according to
Businessweek. As an attorney for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, he’s become the poster child for the anti-Street View front.

