RIM Exec Refuses To Say What Blackberry Has Learned From The iPhone In Awkward Interview

Following the today’s announcement of the Blackberry 10, an impressive new phone from RIM (now known as BlackBerry), RIM Europe’s Stephen Bates gave an interview to the BBC’s Radio 5.



Bates, however, wasn’t too keen to answer every question. In particular, he refused to answer a question about what the company had learned anything about the iPhone. The hosts, repeating the question a few times, eventually told Bates that he sounded like he was reading from a “press release”.

“OK, you’re clearly not answering that question,” the host concludes, before criticising Bates for using the word “transitioning” rather than changing.

In case you’re wondering, this interviewing technique is common practice for the UK. Most famously, BBC Newsnight host Jeremy Paxman became notorious for asking a politician the same question 12 times.



