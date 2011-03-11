AWFUL: Three BBC Journalists Tortured By Col. Qaddafi's Forces In Libya

Photo: ap

Colonel Qaddafi continues to draw the ire of the western world. His security forces abused three BBC correspondents in Libya.”We were lined up against the wall,” Chris Cobb-Smith, one of the trio, told The New York Times. “I was the last in line — facing the wall. I looked and I saw a plainclothes guy with a small submachine gun. He put it to everyone’s neck. [He] put the gun to my neck and pulled the trigger twice. The bullets whisked past my ear.”



UN human rights chief Navi Pillay said the abuse “could amount to torture.”

Goktay Koraltan, another one of the three detained correspondents, told the Times there were others in the prison who appeared as though they had been beaten.

“I cannot describe how bad it was. Most of them were hooded and handcuffed really tightly, all with swollen hands and broken ribs,” he said. “They were in agony. They were screaming.”

Elsewhere on Thursday, Guardian announced that one of its correspondents has been missing for two weeks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.