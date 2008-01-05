Awful Idea Pudding Media Gets Funded

We were flabbergasted to learn that VoIP-eavesdropping-company Pudding Media has been funded–to the tune of $8 million. By professional investors, no less.

Pudding Media, you may recall, is the company that gives you free computer-based VOIP calls in exchange for listening to your conversation (with speech-recognition software) and serving ads and other content based on what you are talking about. This was, and is, one of the worst ideas we have ever heard (See “Today’s Terrible Idea: Pudding Media”).

But that didn’t stop Opus Capital and BRM Capital from investing. Earnest Chris Morrison at VentureBeat chalks this up to the lack of competitive services. Imagine that! In an industry in which every good idea is immediately pursued by five or six well-funded start-ups, Pudding Media’s the only game in town!

