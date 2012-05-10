Awful Greek Unemployment Numbers

Photo: Poulopoulos Ioannis, Flickr

Everyone has become pretty inured to miserable economic/employment data in Greece, but the numbers are still staggering.The unemployment rate just hit 21.7% for February (a little lagging) vs. 21.3% in January.



Greek journalist Efi Efthimiou has the stunning numbers about the range of the unemployed: “Unemployed increased by 318,435 persons (+42.3%) vs Feb 2011 and by 14,237 persons compared with January 2012 (+1.3%)“

