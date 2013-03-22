Silvio Berlusconi With A Trunk Full Of Tied-Up Women Makes For The Worst Ford Ad Ever

The strangest and most inappropriately off-message ad for Ford has officially been made.



JWT India created a series of disturbing ads for the Ford Figo, one of which shows former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi flashing a peace sign from the front seat of a car that has three curvaceous women tied up and gagged in the trunk.

Even more disturbing, if you click to expand the image, it’s evident that the woman in the sexy schoolgirl outfit is crying.

The tag line reads: “Leave your worries behind with Figo’s extra-large boot,” clearly referencing Berlusconi’s many affairs and bunga bunga parties.

Gross.

Another shows Paris Hilton taking out her reality television competition: The Kardashians.

What were they thinking?

