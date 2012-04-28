These Awful Reader Submissions Show Why There's No Caption Contest Winner This Week

Every week, Business Insider features a visually interesting ad and asks readers to put on their creativity caps and come up with a witty caption. We get a laugh, our winner gets a $50 gift card for Amazon.com: Everyone goes home happy.But alas, BI readers, not this week. Not this caption contest.



Why no winner? Honestly, your submissions this week were awful. Some were incoherent. Others were borderline racist. (A few were OK, but fine isn’t going to take home the prize).

In short, you don’t deserve a prize. This isn’t grade school—we don’t give credit for effort.

So instead of a slideshow of the best-of-the-best, we are showing you a collection of what not to send in. (Minus the racist one, which wasn’t even suitable for the slush pile).

Better luck next week, chumps!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.