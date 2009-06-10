Awesomest Job Ever: aeroplane Repo Man

Looking for a new career? Has the recession made you realise that being a keyboard-tapping office drone just isn’t for you. Well, here’s a gig you might like: Being a repo-man for huge items, like plans.



Salon.com profiles Nick Popovich, who already has that job. His day in the office goes something like this:

… When Popovich and two of his colleagues arrived that evening at a South Carolina airfield, they were met by a bunch of nasty-looking thugs with cocked shotguns. “They had someone in the parking lot with binoculars,” Popovich says, recalling the incident. “When we went to grab the plane, one of them came out with his weapon drawn and tells us we better get out of there.” Undeterred, Popovich continued toward the plane until he felt a gun resting on his temple.

“You move another inch and I’ll blow your fucking head off,” the gravel-and-nicotine voice told Popovich.

“Well, you better go ahead and shoot, ’cause I’m grabbing that plane.”

A shot was discharged in the air.

The gravel-and-nicotine voice again. “I’m not kidding.”

“Then do it already.”

Popovich’s first rule of firearms is pretty simple: The man who tells you he’s going to shoot you will not shoot you. So without so much as looking back, he got on the plane and flew it right to Chicago.

And it’s a boom time for this business, as you might imagine, as executives here, Canada and Latin America are all having to forfeit their big toys.

You want the job? Here’s their website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.