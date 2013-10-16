Awesome Visualisation Shows Height And Weight Of NFL Players By Position

Dr. Craig M. Booth is a computational astrophysicist at the University of Chicago.

He’s also a fan of the NFL, and just unleashed this fantastic visualisation of the heights and weights of NFL players by position.

We caught it on the superlative NFL subreddit.

Here’s the NFL in one chart.

Oh, and here are the kickers and punters, in a separate chart:

Be sure to check out Booth’s site and blog if you’re interested in this work.

