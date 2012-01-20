Awesome Video Of Lightning Storms Over Africa From Space

Care to see what storms over Africa look like from space? The crew aboard NASA’s International Space Station captured footage of lighting flashes over central Africa to the South Indian Ocean on Dec. 29, 2011 (via Digg). You can also catch a glimpse of the Milky Way rising over the horizon, shown as the “hazy band of white light at the beginning of the video.”



Don’t Miss: Incredible Videos Of The World’s Most Obscure Natural Phenomena >





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.