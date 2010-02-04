Is The Economic Collapse A Cowardly Lion Or Vicious Werewolf?

Is the current recession more like the Cowardly Lion or the terrifying monster from American Werewolf In London?



A management advisory firm in London put together this awesome presentation, which concludes it’s the scarier kind of recession. No word on whether they actually mean to blame the American werewolf.

Watch all nine minutes to appreciate music changes: first is “Let’s Face The Music And Dance”; at 2:30 is “A Change Is Gonna Come”; at 5:33 is “Bad Moon Rising”; and at 7:50 is unidentified metal. (ht mdw)



