Chart shows just how awesome Tom Brady has been this season

Through nine weeks this year, Tom Brady has been the most dominant quarterback in the NFL and it is not even close.

To see just how dominant Brady has been this season, take a look at the chart below. The chart shows two of the most important stats for a quarterback: 1) The number of yards his team gains every time he throws the ball (using Adjusted Yards per Attempt); and 2) The difference between the number of touchdowns he throws and the number of interceptions (using Touchdown-to-Interception ratio).

In the chart, dominance increases from the bottom-left to the upper-right.

While most quarterbacks are clustered together in the same area, Brady is off on another planet all by himself.

