32 Tricks You Can Do With Wolfram Alpha, The Most Useful Site In The History Of The Internet

Wolfram Alpha is probably the most useful site on the internet.
It’s not a search engine, it’s not an encyclopedia, and it’s not a calculator, but it’s a little bit of all of that. It’s really the only member of its field.
Originally developed as an online version of Stephen Wolfram’s Mathematica software, its basic functionality is that of a maths equation solver.
Over the years, however, it’s grown substantially, and has really matured as a site to become one of the coolest and most informative sites online.
Here are some of the coolest things you can do with it.
2. Use Wolfram Alpha to find out more than you ever wanted to know about why the weather is unbearable today.
4. Wolfram Alpha can also provide local movie showings. I tried to stump Wolfram Alpha by asking for information that nobody had ever asked for before, and it still worked.
9. You can connect Wolfram Alpha to your Facebook account to develop a chart of all your friends' connections.
16. You can track the International Space Station — or any other satellite for that matter — in real time.
18. Or, if you really want to know what's going on up there, it can even tell you what the local weather is in space.
23. If you're trying to figure out writing goals, you can find out how long it takes to write, read or speak a certain number of words. It'll also tell you an eventual page count, which is perfect for trying to nail down essay length for students.
26. The geniuses behind Wolfram Alpha have developed a way to mathematically articulate certain images. For instance, here's a parametric curve of Barack Obama's signature.
30. You can look at different congressional districts, including this paragon of Gerrymandering in Maryland.
32. You can settle old bets, and get actual answer to iconic questions like this one from Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
