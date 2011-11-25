Awesome Things To Buy On Thanksgiving Day

According to USDA data, more than 45 million delicious turkeys will be cooked and eaten on American soil today for the Thanksgiving holiday.



After the feasting and the thanking, though, many of us will head online to get an early start on the Black Friday deals.

What will many of us be going for? Here are some suggestions from the Outlaw team:

— A new credit card, of course. Banks know that the fourth quarter is a crucial time: big holiday purchases get charged on plastic during this time. As a result, many banks are willing to attract new customers with lucrative bonuses. Yesterday I wrote about three credit card bonuses which total $600 in bonus cash back. Not bad at all, especially considering none of those cards has an annual fee. Click here to read it.

— The Kindle Fire. As I write this post, the Kindle Fire is the #1 best-seller in Electronics at Amazon.com this Thanksgiving morning. At $199, this colour-screen tablet with excellent Web browsing, Kindle e-books, and Netflix viewing capability is a fantastic deal — the “poor man’s iPad.” Or, as a family member put it when she received hers yesterday, it’s like an iPad you don’t have to worry about taking to the gym or pool.

— That Steve Jobs biography. It makes the perfect holiday gift for any budding entrepreneurs or Apple fans in your family. And I’m not the only person thinking along those lines: this morning, the heavily discounted hardcover biography of the former Apple chief executive is the #2 best-seller in Books on Amazon.com.

I’ll level with you: I haven’t finished reading it yet. At 656 pages and nearly two and a half pounds, this is a serious read. But so far it has been phenomenally interesting material. And it is a page turner.

— A new car or truck?! Yup, according to Yahoo! Autos, this week (primarily tomorrow) may be the best time of the entire year to purchase a new car: “When people think of Black Friday shopping, they usually think of things like flat screen TVs, toys and sweaters. Now you can add cars, trucks and SUVs. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is the best day to buy a car, according to car pricing researchers at the Web site Truecar.com. Analysts looked at day-by-day car pricing for the last several years. That data revealed that discounts on Black Friday are, on average, the biggest of the year.”

According to the piece, some dealerships in the past have even offered a “$5-per-day” Honda Civic promotion.

