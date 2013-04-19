11 Extraordinary Things That Happened In America In Just The Last Week

It’s been a rough week in America. On Monday, there was a tragic attack on the Boston Marathon. Last night there was a horrible explosion at a fertiliser plant in Texas. The failure of the gun control bill also left many people raw with emotion.



But actually there was a bunch of amazing stuff that happened just this week that serve as a reminder that great things go on all the time.

It’s been less than three weeks since Louisville’s Kevin Ware suffered a devastating broken leg in a Final Four Game. He’s already exercising and rehabbing the leg:

“We fall down and get back up.” twitter.com/_billionairebe… — Kevin Ware (@_billionairebev) April 17, 2013

InsideClimateNews, a tiny, web only, non-profit website with a staff of seven, won a Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting. It’s one of the most prestigious awards in journalism:

There have been a large number of incredible stories and tributes in the aftermath of the Boston attack. Today, the FDNY, no strangers to tragedy themselves, honored the victims of the Boston attack:

FDNY “Probies” show their solidarity with #Boston last night. Proud to be a NYer yet again.twitpic.com/ck8d1c — Peter Shankman (@petershankman) April 18, 2013

A study from the Mayo Clinic found that number of Americans willing to donate a kidney to a stranger has doubled since 2001. 49% would be very or somewhat likely to donate a kidney or part of their liver to someone in need they’d never met.

A 77 year old man’s dog was presumed stolen after a break-in Monday evening. He was reunited with “Baby” today by a stranger who found the dog wandering a busy street (via WCNC):









Provo, Utah, a city of 112,488, will be the third city to get Google fibre, an incredibly fast and revolutionary internet service:









Ari Nessel’s Pollination Project has spent each of the last 100 days giving a $1000 dollar grant to somebody trying to change the world for the better. The last grant went out on Tuesday to 12 year old Thomas Ponce, an animal rights activist.

In 100 Days: 100 Grants to 100 Inspiring People huff.to/15cKEwb via @huffpostimpact#seedthechange — Pollination Project (@Pollinationproj) April 16, 2013

A study released earlier this week by the CDC found that infant mortality in the United States has significantly declined:

In the aftermath of the explosion in West, Texas, one man pulled 16 people out of a collapsed nursing home.

CBS News





20 minutes after being called a homophobic slur by a rival player, Portland Timbers midfielder Will Johnson scored with a beautiful free kick to help his team beat the San Jose Earthquakes:

A 28 year old graduate student spotted a critical error in one of the most influential economics papers of all time.

The 28 yo grad student who discovered the errors in Reinhart/Rogoff asked his girlfriend, “Am I seeing this wrong?” reut.rs/10kKm5Y — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) April 18, 2013

