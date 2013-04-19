11 Extraordinary Things That Happened In America In Just The Last Week

It’s been a rough week in America. On Monday, there was a tragic attack on the Boston Marathon. Last night there was a horrible explosion at a fertiliser plant in Texas. The failure of the gun control bill also left many people raw with emotion.

But actually there was a bunch of amazing stuff that happened just this week that serve as a reminder that great things go on all the time. 

It’s been less than three weeks since Louisville’s Kevin Ware suffered a devastating broken leg in a Final Four Game. He’s already exercising and rehabbing the leg:    

InsideClimateNews, a tiny, web only, non-profit website with a staff of seven, won a Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting. It’s one of the most prestigious awards in journalism: 

InsideClimate News

There have been a large number of incredible stories and tributes in the aftermath of the Boston attack. Today, the FDNY, no strangers to tragedy themselves, honored the victims of the Boston attack: 

study from the Mayo Clinic found that number of Americans willing to donate a kidney to a stranger has doubled since 2001. 49% would be very or somewhat likely to donate a kidney or part of their liver to someone in need they’d never met.

kidney

A 77 year old man’s dog was presumed stolen after a break-in Monday evening. He was reunited with “Baby” today by a stranger who found the dog wandering a busy street (via WCNC): 


Old man Dog



  Provo, Utah, a city of 112,488, will be the third city to get Google fibre, an incredibly fast and revolutionary internet service: 


Provo GOogle fibre



Ari Nessel’s Pollination Project has spent each of the last 100 days giving a $1000 dollar grant to somebody trying to change the world for the better. The last grant went out on Tuesday to 12 year old Thomas Ponce, an animal rights activist.

A study released earlier this week by the CDC found that infant mortality in the United States has significantly declined:

Infant Mortality

In the aftermath of the explosion in West, Texas, one man pulled 16 people out of a collapsed nursing home.

CBS News


20 minutes after being called a homophobic slur by a rival player, Portland Timbers midfielder Will Johnson scored with a beautiful free kick to help his team beat the San Jose Earthquakes:   

will johnson gay slur mls

A 28 year old graduate student spotted a critical error in one of the most influential economics papers of all time.

