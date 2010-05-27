Awesome: Sony Demos A Roll-Up Video Screen In Action

The long-awaited rollable display is finally a reality.



Via the New York Times, Sony has a fully-functional, fully-rollable screen that can display video seemlessly while being wrapped around a pencil and flattened out again.

The promise of ultra-portable screens that people can roll up and put in their pockets has been talked about for years.

Showing off a demo is a far cry from making a consumer-ready product at a reasonable price, but there are no two ways about this: this is awesome.

Check it out:



