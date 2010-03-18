AWESOME: SkiFree For iPhone Now Available!

Retro gaming fans are going to LOVE this one. SkiFree is now available as a free download for Apple’s iPhone!



If you liked playing the lo-fi skiing game on Windows 3, you’ll love it on the iPhone and iPod touch. It’s just as simple (and tricky) as the original, but it’s been regrooved with iPhone-like controls, like using the motion sensor to steer and the touchscreen to jump.

SkiFree was one of the 10 iPhone apps we said Microsoft must make. Looks like Jared McGann, the developer who submitted the app to iTunes, did it first.

