10 Awesome Ski Resorts In Unexpected Places

Thousands of people will take to the slopes this winter, but they may be missing out on the fun at these far-flung resorts.

Ski resorts in Kazakhstan or Finland offer plenty of lengthy trails, off-road exploration opportunities, and a much more reasonable price tag than you would find at Vail or Aspen.

Grab your passport — our friends at Find the Best have helped us round up some of the best ski resorts in unexpected places around the globe. To compile the list, they ranked ski resorts on factors including average snowfall, skiable acres, and overall ratings from PowderHounds.com. They then excluded resorts in countries that are known as popular ski destinations, such as the U.S., Canada, Austria, and Switzerland.

