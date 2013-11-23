10 Awesome Ski Resorts In Unexpected Places

Thousands of people will take to the slopes this winter, but they may be missing out on the fun at these far-flung resorts.
Ski resorts in Kazakhstan or Finland offer plenty of lengthy trails, off-road exploration opportunities, and a much more reasonable price tag than you would find at Vail or Aspen.
Grab your passport — our friends at Find the Best have helped us round up some of the best ski resorts in unexpected places around the globe. To compile the list, they ranked ski resorts on factors including average snowfall, skiable acres, and overall ratings from PowderHounds.com. They then excluded resorts in countries that are known as popular ski destinations, such as the U.S., Canada, Austria, and Switzerland.
JASNA -- CHOPOK, SLOVAKIA: Located in the country's Low Tatra mountain range, this huge resort has 30 chair lifts and nearly 40 runs.
MOUNT HERMON, ISRAEL: Take in views of Syria and Lebanon from Israel's only mountain with skiable snow.
BUKOVEL, UKRAINE: This rapidly growing resort boasts plenty of untouched terrain and hot springs for non-skiers.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.