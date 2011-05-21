Awesome SEO tip for effective Internet marketing

Entrepreneurs, small business owners and startups can all make a powerful contribution to their website’s SEO (Search engine optimization) with one easy, but ingenious, change to their business’ brand. You don’t even have to be an SEO expert to implement it, although a familiarity with keyword research will help a bit.



To start with, you are going to need to have the Google Keyword tool handy, so make sure you can access that and that you know roughly how to use it.

SEO and the page title

One of the most important aspects of a page, when it comes time for Google to decide where in the SERPS (Search Engine Results Pages) it will appear, is the text in the page’s title. If you look at any page of Google search results, you’ll notice that each result contains the page title, a short summary of the content of that page, followed by the URL link to that page.

In each case, the keywords typed into the search are marked in bold lettering where they appear in the search results. From Google’s point of view, if a page is called “SEO tips“, it’s a good indication that this page is about “SEO tips”. So it is likely that Google will, amongst many other considerations, rank that page higher for a search on “SEO tips” than it would if that phrase was not in the title.

Consider your site/business slogan or tagline

Most good web platforms (I use Drupal to develop web platforms for clients) will add the site slogan, or brand tagline, to the landing page title automatically. This makes sense – as opposed to individual pages that should have other titles like “about my company” , or “what we do” and so on.

Knowing that your site/business slogan or tagline is going to appear in the page title, it is a wasted SEO opportunity not to brand your site/business in SEO friendly language.

For example, initially Site prebuilder used the slogan “the start of great things“. This was great as a positive marketing message, but really did nothing to enhance the SEO profile of the website. It also doesn’t say anything about the nature of the site, it’s services or products. Effectively, it was dead weight from the point of view of organic search results.

Keyword research and brand positioning

After realising this, in a moment of clarity, it was then a cinch to head on over to Google’s keyword tool and look for highly relevant key phrases that would help to drive targeted traffic to the site. If you visit the Site prebuilder homepage now, you will notice that the slogan has been changed to “the online business specialist“.

If you then look at the traffic search patterns for “online business“, you’ll see that it generates approximately 1 million monthly searches, whereas “start of great things” doesn’t even register enough searches to be counted. Incidentally, “online business” beat the other considered alternative, “Internet business by around 500 000 searches a month.

Internet marketing and SEO benefits

While changing the page title to include “online business specialist” may not push it to the top of the SERPs for that search term, at least it puts Site prebuilder in the running. It might not win, but it’s in the race.

In addition, someone seeing that landing page title will now immediately understand that this site is all about online business. So, SEO benefits aside, it is now far easier for visitors to make a decision about the content and usefulness of this page, from the search results.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.