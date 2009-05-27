Awesome Photos Of Wasted UK Youths

Our theory is that the UK’s economic woes can be best understood not by looking at their troubled banking sector, but by their declining youth culture.



For the moment, the world has developed a little bit of confidence in the Anglo-Saxon banking model, so the Pound is up and the banks are holding on.

But drunken British youths persist.

The Daily Mail has an absolutely fantastic gallery of drunken British party goers taken by a Polish photographer. They’re all so great, we couldn’t decide which ones to show here.

And there are plenty of photos like this one.

Definitely check out the whole collection.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.