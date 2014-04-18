23 Awesome Photos Of Musicians Performing At Coachella

Getty Images Beyoncé joined Solange for a surprise dance duet.

Nearly 200 musical acts gathered last weekend for three days in Indio, Calif., for the first of two weekends of the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Some of the musicians there are more well known than others, but everyone puts on a show for the thousands of fans who traveled from near and far.

In case you don’t have the chance to attend this year, we put together the most awesome photos of musical performances we could find.

