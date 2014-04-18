23 Awesome Photos Of Musicians Performing At Coachella

Aly Weisman
Coachella beyonce solangeGetty ImagesBeyoncé joined Solange for a surprise dance duet.

Nearly 200 musical acts gathered last weekend for three days in Indio, Calif., for the first of two weekends of the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Some of the musicians there are more well known than others, but everyone puts on a show for the thousands of fans who traveled from near and far.

In case you don’t have the chance to attend this year, we put together the most awesome photos of musical performances we could find.

Lana Del Rey engaged the audience during her set on Sunday.

Debbie Harry joined Arcade Fire for a duet of a punchy version of Blondie's 'Heart of Glass.'

Arcade Fire ended the festival Sunday night, and continued playing an acoustic finale after their midnight curfew.

Lead singer Win Butler got especially into it.

New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde came onstage in a gold robe.

Before revealing another outfit underneath.

Muse's Matthew Bellamy whipped his hair back and forth.

Beck brought his son, Cosimo, onstage to play the tambourine.

Before taking a guitar solo.

Kate Nash got up close and personal with the crowd.

As did Kid Cudi during his daytime performance.

But no one got closer than Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant.

Beyoncé surprised sister Solange and danced during her set.

Mary J. Blige came on during Disclosure's performance.

Pharrell was joined by Gwen Stefani and dancers in robes.

Singer Jahan Yousaf of Krewella owned the stage.

Singer Matthew Healy of the 1975 dropped the mike.

Spencer Ludwig of Capital Cities covered Sinead O'Connor's 'Nothing Compares 2U.'

STRFKR took the stage in bizarre costumes.

Singer Luke Steele of Empire of the Sun also performed in costume.

Chance the Rapper rocked overalls before Justin Bieber joined him onstage.

A-Trak performed in front of a giant duck.

Girl Talk unleashed balloons and confetti on their audience.

And Paris Hilton was there to enjoy it all.

But there's more to Coachella than just music ...

Check out the crazy outfits >

Inside the star-studded parties >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.