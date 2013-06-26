27 Awesome Moments From The 2013 Paris Air Show

Alex Davies
airbus a350 at paris air show 2013The Airbus A380 takes off at the 2013 Paris Air Show.

The 50th Paris Air Show wrapped up on Sunday, and there was a whole lot to see on the ground and in the air.

We spent the week at the fairground at Le Bourget, the capital’s first airport, which has been home to the show since it started in 1909 (the show is generally held every other year). 

The 2013 version included celebrity appearances, amazing flight demonstrations, the debuts of some gorgeous  and funny-looking aircraft, and excessive amounts of rain.

A show worker cleaned the huge windows of the $65 million Gulfstream G650 private jet.

Students from France's renowned engineering school École Polytechnique checked out the show.

A child took a seat in a fighter jet.

Another participated in a rocket building contest.

A pilot with some impressive facial hair relaxed on the wing of a plane.

A Russian delegation took a look at the new helicopters the country brought to Paris.

One of them, the Ka-52 Alligator combat helicopter, put on an impressive flight demo.

Boeing's 787 Dreamliner made the crowds forget about its battery issues, cutting a graceful image against the sky.

A worker tinkered with a plane's propeller.

One clever show-goer brought a lawn chair to relax in while watching flight demonstrations.

And these show workers took a break to see some impressive aerial moves.

One of the best was this steep takeoff by the enormous Airbus A380, in British Airways livery.

Another Airbus ride, the A400M military transport aircraft, flew as well.

Italian aerospace company Piaggio Aero unveiled the strange-looking P.1HH HammerHead, Europe's largest unmanned aircraft system.

We toured the Gulfstream G650, and caught a minute of 'Les Miserables' playing on one of its big televisions.

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro made an appearance.

So did French president Francois Hollande, who checked out a Thales heads-up display.

A wing walker showed off on an upside down Boeing Stearman biplane.

But Russia's incredibly loud Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jet got a lot more attention while it was in the air.

Qatar Airways brought its brand new 787 Dreamliner to the show, with an impressively equipped interior.

A show-goer checked out the cavernous interior of the Airbus A400M, a huge new military transport.

Heavy rain made regular appearances throughout the week, sending everyone running for cover.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary joked around with Boeing's Ray Conner after announcing his airline's $15 billion purchase of 175 737-8 jets.

Two Eurocopter Tiger H61 helicopters took to the skies as a pair.

But the most impressive aerial coordination came from the Patrouille de France, the air force's aerobatic on aerobatic demonstration team.

Boeing's Dreamliner turned some heads as it came in for a graceful landing.

But on one of the last days of the show, the long-awaited, brand new Airbus A350 flew over Le Bourget and stole the spotlight.

Now take a closer look at one of the stars of the Paris Air Show.

