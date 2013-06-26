27 Awesome Moments From The 2013 Paris Air Show

The Airbus A380 takes off at the 2013 Paris Air Show.

The 50th Paris Air Show wrapped up on Sunday, and there was a whole lot to see on the ground and in the air.



We spent the week at the fairground at Le Bourget, the capital’s first airport, which has been home to the show since it started in 1909 (the show is generally held every other year).

The 2013 version included celebrity appearances, amazing flight demonstrations, the debuts of some gorgeous and funny-looking aircraft, and excessive amounts of rain.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.