27 Awesome Moments From The 2013 Paris Air Show

The 50th Paris Air Show wrapped up on Sunday, and there was a whole lot to see on the ground and in the air.
We spent the week at the fairground at Le Bourget, the capital’s first airport, which has been home to the show since it started in 1909 (the show is generally held every other year).
The 2013 version included celebrity appearances, amazing flight demonstrations, the debuts of some gorgeous and funny-looking aircraft, and excessive amounts of rain.
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner made the crowds forget about its battery issues, cutting a graceful image against the sky.
Italian aerospace company Piaggio Aero unveiled the strange-looking P.1HH HammerHead, Europe's largest unmanned aircraft system.
We toured the Gulfstream G650, and caught a minute of 'Les Miserables' playing on one of its big televisions.
But Russia's incredibly loud Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jet got a lot more attention while it was in the air.
Qatar Airways brought its brand new 787 Dreamliner to the show, with an impressively equipped interior.
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary joked around with Boeing's Ray Conner after announcing his airline's $15 billion purchase of 175 737-8 jets.
But the most impressive aerial coordination came from the Patrouille de France, the air force's aerobatic on aerobatic demonstration team.
But on one of the last days of the show, the long-awaited, brand new Airbus A350 flew over Le Bourget and stole the spotlight.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.