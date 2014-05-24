23 Awesome Photos From The Berlin Air Show

The 2014 edition of the Berlin Air Show took place this week at Berlin ExpoCenter Airport, with festivities both in the air and on the ground. First held in 1909, the air show proclaims itself to be the longest-running show of its kind in the world.

This year’s show included more than 200 aircraft ranging from futuristic concepts to old warbirds just miles form the heart of the German capital.

