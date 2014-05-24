23 Awesome Photos From The Berlin Air Show

Benjamin Zhang
Swiss f5 Berlin AirshowREUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

The 2014 edition of the Berlin Air Show took place this week at Berlin ExpoCenter Airport, with festivities both in the air and on the ground. First held in 1909, the air show proclaims itself to be the longest-running show of its kind in the world.

This year’s show included more than 200 aircraft ranging from futuristic concepts to old warbirds just miles form the heart of the German capital.

The Polish Air Force's MIG29 helped kick off the festivities with its twin-afterburners turned on.

And put on a good show for the crowd.

The Swiss Air Force stole the show with its performance.

Flying U.S. built Northrop F-5Es, they captivated the crowd.

Close call!

When not performing, pilots relaxed in their lawn chairs.

A Turkish Air Force F-16 underwent maintenance beneath a cloudy sky.

Turkey served as the Air Show's official international partner and showed off its F-16's moves.

Here, the Turkish jet is in a dive while firing off its complement of flares.

The Air Show also featured a series of technology demonstrations, ranging from space travel to robotics.

The father and son duo of Walter and Toni Eichhorn performed.

The Antonov An-124 is the second largest plane in the world and made the Mercedes parked next to it look tiny.

In fact, it made this Embraer Phenom 300 business jet look small as well.

German Defence Minister Usula von der Leyen dropped in to take a look at the Luftwaffe's presence at the show.

A Luftwaffe Airbus 310 MRTT was escorted by a convoy of Eurofighter Typhoons And Panavia Tornados.

Here, a Panavia Tornado is taking a banked turn.

A German Navy Westland Lynx dropped off its cargo of troops.

A pair of German Tiger helicopters perform for the crowd.

The exhibit also included classics like this WWII era ME262.

Airbus was well-represented at the show.

The company even brought out its electric aeroplane.

An Airbus 350XWB prototype wearing Qatar Airways livery took off.

This air show is a dream for photographers.

Here is an aircraft that we may see at the show in the future:

