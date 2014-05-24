23 Awesome Photos From The Berlin Air Show

The 2014 edition of the Berlin Air Show took place this week at Berlin ExpoCenter Airport, with festivities both in the air and on the ground. First held in 1909, the air show proclaims itself to be the longest-running show of its kind in the world.
This year’s show included more than 200 aircraft ranging from futuristic concepts to old warbirds just miles form the heart of the German capital.
The Air Show also featured a series of technology demonstrations, ranging from space travel to robotics.
The Antonov An-124 is the second largest plane in the world and made the Mercedes parked next to it look tiny.
German Defence Minister Usula von der Leyen dropped in to take a look at the Luftwaffe's presence at the show.
