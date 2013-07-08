One Awesome Photo From The Pamplona Bull Run

The first day of the running of the bulls at the annual San Fermin festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona was held on Sunday.



The festival lasts for eight days. Every morning at 8 a.m. hundreds of people are chased by six fighting bulls that run a little more than half a mile from outside the city into a bull ring where the animals meet an almost certain death.

On the first day of the run four people were injured, but no one was gored, the AP reported, citing officials.

Below is an incredible picture from the event.

