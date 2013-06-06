Weird And Awesome Perks Some Tech Companies Give Their Top Execs

Getting ready to negotiate a new job or a pay raise? Don’t forget the perks!
If you need ideas on the kinds of perks companies are offering these days, here’s a few granted last year to some of the highest paid tech execs.
They range from things you would expect: hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of time on the corporate jet to oddball things like “personal” use of a company administrative assistant.
Billionaire Meg Whitman doesn't need her own private jet these days. HP maintains its own fleet of aeroplanes.
As its CEO, one big perk is using those jets for private travel for herself and her family. She accumulated $198,000+ worth of personal aircraft usage last year.
IBM's CEO isn't a billionaire, yet, but she knows how to enjoy IBM's fleet of jets, too.
She spent $304,376 for personal travel on the company-owned aircraft last year.
She earned $16.1 million in 2012, including perks.
Vivek Ranadivé founded TIBCO Software in 1997 and is still the company's CEO.
Last year, he renegotiated his employment contract and the company picked up his $35,000 legal tab for that.
Verisign founder James Bidzos stepped back into the CEO role in 2011. He had been chairman.
During 2011, he spent some time in the company owned apartment, which was apparently worth around $15,553 'including utilities and cleaning services.'
He was paid $4.7 million that year, including perks.
In 2012, as CEO, he got a bump in salary. No more company apartment.
Cisco's Wim Elfrink, its Chief Globalization Officer, had been helping establish Cisco's India operations.
Then he was assigned back to the U.S. and Cisco was generous with his moving expenses.
He got $192,195 for housing assistance, including paying the utilities and property taxes, and Cisco kicked in $48,968 for an allowance for child education.
He earned $6.1 million last year, including perks.
HP is also generous when execs need to relocate.
John Hinshaw joined HP in late 2011. In 2012, he got $45,775 as reimbursement for relocation expenses, plus a $31,417 relocation allowance, plus another $26,843 in expenses when he bought his California home and another $16,291 in mortgage interest subsidies.
All told, over $120,000.
HP's David Donatelli joined the company back in 2009, but in 2012, HP still paid $8,296 to cover the mortgage interest on his house.
In 2012, Marc Duale, head of international operations for Iron Mountain, had a $32,116 car allowance. The company even kicked in an additional $3,211 to cover gas.
His total compensation that year was almost $2.1 million, including perks.
cognisant Technology Solutions CEO Francisco D'Souza got the company to pay for 'the use of an administrative assistant of the company for personal matters.'
That was a perk valued at $10,831 plus a gross up for taxes of $9,356. A 'gross up' means that the company also picked up the tax bill.
IBM's Sam Palmisano retired as CEO in 2012 and stayed on for 10 months as chairman of the board.
When he changed roles, he got a new office and a stipend of over $1 million for 'space renovation' to decorate it.
That year, he also managed $248,093 of personal travel on the company jet.
In 2010, NetSuite cashed out all execs for unused vacation time since they started with the company.
That year, CEO Zach Nelson got $46,083 in addition to his $3.5 million in other pay.
In 2012, without being paid for vacation, Nelson earned $5.9 million, including perks.
This has to be one of our favourite odd perks.
F5 gives its CEO, John McAdam, CFO John Rodriguez, and CTO, Karl Triebes, an annual $600 stipend to pay for Internet service.
Unfortunately, not all the execs get that most excellent benefit. Top strategy guy, Manuel Rivelo and sales chief, David Feringa, do not.
John McAdam earned $5.2 million in 2012, including the $600 ISP perk.
