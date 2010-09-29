Awesome New Trailer Shows Stripper Being Mean To Spitzer

The guys who made ENRON: The Smartest Guys in the Room, are back with a new one about Eliot Spitzer, out November 5th.



From these scenes, it looks like Spitzer’s going to be the hero and the underdog of the documentary.

In one scene, he’s taking responsibility for his actions:

“There were all sorts of rumours about my takedown. I took myself down.”

In another, a stripper is mean to Spitzer:

“He showed up clearly trying not to be recognised. I’m like, oh don’t tell me it’s this guy again.”

And throughout, there are evil characters lurking in the background hiring PR companies to slander Spitzer.

Whatever the plot, it looks awesome. It hits theatres on Nov 5th.

Watch:



