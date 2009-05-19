Awesome New Prius Ad Looks Like A Bjork Video

The third version of the Prius rolls out today in Japan. Toyota (TM) is hoping to sell 10,000 a month in Japan, and make people forget all about the Honda (HMC) Insight, its upstart hybrid rival that’s doing quite well for itself.



To make people forget about the Insight, it’s rolling out an amazing and trippy commercial. If you’re a fan of Michel Gondry then the new Prius ad is for you. Toyota used 200 extras in all sorts of killer costumes to create this cool advertisement.



[Via Jalopnik]

