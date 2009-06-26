Awesome! New 3x Levered ETFs Ready To Rock The S&P 500

Do you think the levered ETFs are causing volatility and unpredictability in the market?



Or do you just like to trade the levered ETFs for maximum thrills?

Well, either way, here’s some dry powder for you. ProShares is launching the first 3x LONG and SHORT S&P 500 vehicles

“The S&P 500 has the largest following in the ETP industry with nearly $90 billion of assets benchmarked to it,” said Michael L. Sapir, ProFunds Group Chairman and CEO. “As the leader in short and leveraged ETFs, we are committed to giving investors more choices to manage risk and pursue returns.”

ProShares now offers five ETFs benchmarked to the S&P 500:

ProShares Ticker

Symbol

Index Objective* New UltraPro ProShares UltraPro S&P500 UPRO S&P 500 300% Daily UltraPro Short S&P500 SPXU S&P 500 -300% Daily Existing ProShares Benchmarked to S&P 500 Ultra S&P500 SSO S&P 500 200% Daily Short S&P500 SH S&P 500 -100% Daily UltraShort S&P500 SDS S&P 500 -200% Daily*Before fees and expenses.

Have fun, and trader beware.

