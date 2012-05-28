Loved And Hated: The Life And Awesomeness Of Bill Gates

In the '80s, Gates's mum, Mary Maxwell Gates, sat on the board of the United Way with then-IBM chairman John Opel and introduced her son to the bigwigs.

IBM had invented the PC and wanted a copy of BASIC for it AND a disk operating system (DOS). Gates convinced IBM that Microsoft had an operating system but really went out and licensed it from another company.

Microsoft adapted the licensed software for the IBM PC but refused to sell IBM the source code. Gates thought that other manufacturers would clone IBM's PC and they, too, would want an operating system from Microsoft.

Boy, was he right!

The company who wrote the original DOS accused Gates of bamboozling it and sued. They settled out of court.

Here's an ad for PC clone Tandy 2000 from 1984 with Windows 1.0.