Chart Shows Just How Awesome JJ Watt Has Been This Season

Not content with just being considered by many to be the best defensive player in the NFL, JJ Watt of the Houston Texans has stepped up his game this season to the point that he is getting some early-season buzz to win this year’s MVP award.

To see just how dominant Watt has been this season, take a look at the chart below based on data from AdvancedFootballAnalytics.com. The chart shows the Win Probability Added (WPA; measures players’ impact on every player on team’s chances to win game) and Expected Points Added (EPA; measures players overall production in terms of how it impacts the chances of a team to score on a given drive) for the top 32 defensive ends this season.

The important point here is that players in the upper-right part of the chart have more impact. That’s JJ Watt and nobody else is even close.

