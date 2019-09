“Some people are just luckier than other people,” is how Stuart Scott summed up Jan Vesely’s night at the NBA Draft.



First, the Czech big man got picked 6th-overall by the Wizards. And then he engaged in some PDA with his super-tall girlfriend.

A tip of the cap to you, Jan.

Here’s the video:

