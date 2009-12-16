The Awesome And Ridiculous Items You Can Buy From The Government

Government auctions.



Few know the clandestine details about them, but for a select few, they’re a junk-hoarder’s dream. Cars from 30 bucks! Palettes of computers for 20 bucks! Whatever stuff your heart desires, the government is more than happy to sell it to you for a discount via an online auction.

Of course, you might have to abandon some of your values.

Much of this stuff is the result of ridiculous seizure laws that allows the government to take private property with ease.

But if you don’t mind that, there’s some really crazy sutff you can get.

1991 Ravo Street Sweeper Starting Bid: $325.00

Description: Engine runs good ,vacuum does not work properly,minor rear door damage. 9394 hours on mech. new engine installed 1n 2002, Iveco 6 cy. Diesel, eng family VEXL0590AR model # 8065.05, H.P. 108.5 Note: Please inspect items prior to placing a bid. Inspections are by appointment only. Please contact John Dubiel at (201) 330-2080 or [email protected] Or DPW garage @ 201 864-7474

URL: http://www.govdeals.com/eas/itmDisplay.cfm?itemID=7&acctID=2695 Lot Of 50 Television Sets Starting Bid: $10.00

Description: This lot consists of (50) miscellaneous televisions;

URL: http://cgi.ebay.com/50-TELEVISIONS-LOT-OF_W0QQitemZ320451350062QQcmdZViewItemQQptZTelevisions?hash=item4a9c638e2e Door Ram Starting Bid: $20.00

Description: This is a very heavy door ram. It is well made and is in good condition.

URL: http://www.govdeals.com/eas/itmDisplay.cfm?itemID=32&acctID=2575 15 Tons Of Scrap Metal Starting Bid: $400.00 Description: This lot consists of approximately 15 tons of miscellaneous scrap metal. You must take all scrap; there is no sorting.

URL: http://cgi.ebay.com/15-TONS-SCRAP-METAL-LOT-OF_W0QQitemZ220512749007QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item33579585cf Lot Of Horticultural Bulbs TARPOT Starting Bid: $30.00

Description: Tarpot in working condition when taken out of service. May need some work. MQ0030 does have a bent tongue The engine does start. For inspection of the Tarpot please give 24 hours notice to Kerry Nelson at 307-789-9885.

URL: http://www.govdeals.com/eas/itmDisplay.cfm?itemID=8&acctID=2641 One Stuffed Model Whale Starting Bid: $5.00

Description: One Stuffed Model Whale. Recently retired from the school's science centre. Perfect for child playroom or addition to you aquarium. Approx. 8' long x 20' wide.

URL: http://www.govdeals.com/eas/itmDisplay.cfm?itemID=358&acctID=2151 Stevens Shotgun Starting Bid: $5.00

Description: BUYER MUST HAVE FEDERAL FIREARMS licence (FFL), BUYERS NAME MUST APPEAR ON THE FFL, THE BUYERS CERTIFICATE AND MUST PROVIDE PHOTO ID, WITH THE SAME NAME, FOR PICKUP. To break it down; you CAN NOT have your buddy from the Pawn Shop, who has a FFL, bid on this item for you and then pick it up! 1-Stevens Shot Gun 20 gage, Single Shot, no Serial number, model 94F, busted butt plate. Buyer MUST provide a copy of their Federal Firearms licence (FFL) and show photo ID. Condition unknown. WE DO NOT PACKAGE NOR SHIP.

URL: http://www.govdeals.com/eas/itmDisplay.cfm?itemID=824&acctID=780 Trailer Mounted Generators Starting Bid: $10.00

Description: (1) 1986 Box Trailer with 2 generators inside:

(1) LIMA 800 Kv Generator, Model# 800DR-LR60

(1) LIMA 50 Kw Generator, Model# 60DR-LR60

Both generators are in poor condition. Box Trailer has not been moved in 20 Years.

URL: http://cgi.ebay.com/TRAILER-MOUNTED-GENERATORS_W0QQitemZ330380420886QQcmdZViewItemQQptZBI_Generators?hash=item4cec352716 Confiscated Mickey Mantle Baseball Card Starting Bid: $100.00

Description: 'CONFISCATED PROPERTY' One (1) Mickey Mantle Baseball Card. Card #101.

URL: http://www.govdeals.com/eas/itmDisplay.cfm?itemID=554&acctID=539 8 Liners (Video Poker Machines) Starting Bid: $100.00

Description: This lot contains (13) 8 Liners of various models, such as Cherry Master, Poker Master, Fruit Bonus etc. These are seized items and working condition is unknown.

URL: http://www.govdeals.com/eas/itmDisplay.cfm?itemID=55&acctID=1808 SWORDS Starting Bid: $5.00

Description: UNFORTUNATELY I DO NOT SHIP, PLEASE DO NOT CALL AND ASK ME ABOUT ANY SHIPPING QUESTIONS, ALL ITEMS MUST BE PHYSICALLY PICKED UP. TWO SWORDS ONE SAYS UNITED CUTLERY, UNKNOWN CONDITION NO SHIPPING NO SHIPPING MINOR SCRATCHES AND DENTS.UNKNOWN CONDITION.

URL: http://www.govdeals.com/eas/itmDisplay.cfm?itemID=963&acctID=410 Scarface Picture And Jacket Starting Bid: $10.00

Description: Item #1 is a 5 foot Scarface poster in frame

Item #2 is a child size XL Scarface jacket

URL: http://www.govdeals.com/eas/itmDisplay.cfm?itemID=475&acctID=1407 48 Starting Bid: $1.00

Description: Round, solid wood library table in light oak, 48'D & 29'H. Top is hand-painted with moon & stars.

URL: http://www.govdeals.com/eas/itmDisplay.cfm?itemID=68&acctID=395 1978 Oldsmobile Cutlass Starting Bid: $100.00

Description: This item is a 1978 Olds Cutlass, vin #3R47H8D447132. It has a V-8 engine. This item has no keys and will have to be towed. It has an AT and AC. The interior is white and orange cloth and vinyl. It has no steering wheel, remote doors with no remote, and no trunk lock. The exterior is white and orange with some rust to trunk. It has after-market orange rims, t-tops, and a Rockford Fosgate amp. This vehicle is a drug seizure and has been in our possession since January 2009.

URL: http://www.govdeals.com/eas/itmdisplay.cfm?itemid=466&acctid=1407

