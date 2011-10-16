iOS Games That Are Totally Blowing Our Minds

Photo: iTunes
Is it just us or are iOS games are getting especially awesome lately?Here are 5 games that we haven’t been able to put down lately and 3 games that we can’t wait for!
Anything you can think of, from 'pencil' to 'fat evil plaid dinosaur' can be summoned in this game to solve different challenges just by typing it. How would you cut down a tree? Chop it down yourself with a boring axe or let a 'polite giant hungry beaver' to it for you?
Price: $4.99
Here's a cool take on a racing game -- the track never ends. Reach checkpoints by certain times or else it's game over. We love the graphics and gameplay on this.
Price: free
Here's an intense post-apocalyptic first person shooter that inspires images of the Wild West. TouchArcade said in a review that this game will 'pull your eyeballs out of your head at first glance,' and we're inclined to agree.
Price: $4.99
Skydiving with a jetpack? Sign us up. This game has you falling at breakneck speeds through the sky collecting powerups and money.
Price: $4.99
It's not out yet, but we know that Grand Theft Auto 3 is on its way to iOS to commemorate the 10th avvinersary.
Infinity Blade II is launching in December 2011. Get ready for some intense swordfighting action.
