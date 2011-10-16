iOS Games That Are Totally Blowing Our Minds

Is it just us or are iOS games are getting especially awesome lately?Here are 5 games that we haven’t been able to put down lately and 3 games that we can’t wait for!

Scribblenauts Remix

Anything you can think of, from 'pencil' to 'fat evil plaid dinosaur' can be summoned in this game to solve different challenges just by typing it. How would you cut down a tree? Chop it down yourself with a boring axe or let a 'polite giant hungry beaver' to it for you?

Price: $4.99

Forever Drive

Here's a cool take on a racing game -- the track never ends. Reach checkpoints by certain times or else it's game over. We love the graphics and gameplay on this.

Price: free

Papa Sangre

Don't let the fact that this game has no 'graphics' turn you off -- this immersive game is played entirely by interacting with sound. Avoid enemies and find the way back to the 'land of the living.'

And yeah, you should play with headphones.

Price: $4.99

Warm Gun

Here's an intense post-apocalyptic first person shooter that inspires images of the Wild West. TouchArcade said in a review that this game will 'pull your eyeballs out of your head at first glance,' and we're inclined to agree.

Price: $4.99

High Flyer Death Defyer

Skydiving with a jetpack? Sign us up. This game has you falling at breakneck speeds through the sky collecting powerups and money.

Price: $4.99

BONUS: Grand Theft Auto 3

It's not out yet, but we know that Grand Theft Auto 3 is on its way to iOS to commemorate the 10th avvinersary.

BONUS: Infinity Blade II

Infinity Blade II is launching in December 2011. Get ready for some intense swordfighting action.

BONUS: Six-Guns

