AWESOME: Hedge Fund Movie Starring Richard Gere And Susan Sarandon To Debut At Sundance

Hollywood movie stars Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon, who showed support for the Occupy Wall Street movement, are starring in a hedge fund movie called “Arbitrage.”The film, written and directed by Nicholas Jarecki, is debuting at the Sundance Film Festival this weekend.



Here’s a description of the movie [via Sundance Film Guide].

“…Arbitrage—buying low and selling high—depends on a person’s ability to determine the true value of any given market. It’s a talent that has made billionaire hedge fund magnate Robert Miller the very portrait of success in American business. But on the eve of his sixtieth birthday, Miller finds himself desperately trying to sell his trading empire to a major bank before the extent of his fraud is discovered. When an unexpected bloody error challenges his perception of what things are worth, Miller finds that his business is not the only thing hanging in the balance.”

Al Pacino was originally supposed to supposed to play the hedge fund manager instead of Gere. Both Gere and Sarandon starred alongside each other in “Shall We Dance?”

Either way, we love post-financial crisis dramas and we’re excited to see the film when it comes our way.

Check out a movie clip here.

