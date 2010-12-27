Awesome: Guy Quits Job In Anger Over Spam, Becomes Spam-Fighting Lawyer

One day, Daniel Balsam, originally a marketer, got so angry at all the email spam he got that he quit his job, put himself through law school, and made a living for himself suing email spammers. Great AP story, file under “awesome.”



Balsam uses California’s anti-spam laws to sue spammers and extract settlements, and makes a good living doing it, apparently. He says he has had 40 victories in small claims courts and more in higher courts.

Now Read: 40% Of Amazon’s Mechanical Turk Is Spam

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.