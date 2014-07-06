17 Videos That Show How The GoPro Camera Is Changing The Way We See The World

The GoPro camera has revolutionised the way that people capture the world around them.

The ultralight and portable device provides an easy way to record amazing, high-definition images, and has become the standard for many video producers as a cheap alternative to buying or renting expensive camera equipment.

The company IPO’d this week, and its stocks were exploding the next day.

The reason the company is so successful, of course, is because of the awesome footage that its cameras capture.

