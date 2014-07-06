17 Videos That Show How The GoPro Camera Is Changing The Way We See The World

The GoPro camera has revolutionised the way that people capture the world around them.
The ultralight and portable device provides an easy way to record amazing, high-definition images, and has become the standard for many video producers as a cheap alternative to buying or renting expensive camera equipment.
The company IPO’d this week, and its stocks were exploding the next day.
The reason the company is so successful, of course, is because of the awesome footage that its cameras capture.
This is what it looks like plummeting to Earth as the first human to reach supersonic speed. From Felix Baumgartner's point of view:
A woman tried to get some nice footage of a San Francisco sunset. This seagull had something else in mind.
Speaking of birds, here's a pelican in Tanzania that was abandoned by his flock, and is just learning to fly for the first time.
The life and awesomeness of a surfer-turned-billionaire, GoPro founder Nick Woodman>>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.