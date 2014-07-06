US

17 Videos That Show How The GoPro Camera Is Changing The Way We See The World

Karyne Levy, Justin Gmoser
The GoPro camera has revolutionised the way that people capture the world around them.

The ultralight and portable device provides an easy way to record amazing, high-definition images, and has become the standard for many video producers as a cheap alternative to buying or renting expensive camera equipment.

The company IPO’d this week, and its stocks were exploding the next day.

The reason the company is so successful, of course, is because of the awesome footage that its cameras capture.

In honour of the World Cup, here's a video of Davis Paul playing office soccer with his buddies.

Video by Davis Paul

This is what it looks like plummeting to Earth as the first human to reach supersonic speed. From Felix Baumgartner's point of view:

Video by redbull

You can achieve some pretty amazing effects for cheap.

Video by jeremiahjw

Check out how to create the Matrix effect

Here's the same 'Matrix' effect but with PUPPIES.

Video by devinsupertramp

And here is how they made this video.

Check out the view from near space! (80,000 ft.)

Video by XtremeVideo

Here's what happens if you lose a GoPro in the ocean for a couple of months.

Video by Jens Knof

A woman tried to get some nice footage of a San Francisco sunset. This seagull had something else in mind.

Video by Nathalie Rollandin

Speaking of birds, here's a pelican in Tanzania that was abandoned by his flock, and is just learning to fly for the first time.

Video by GoPro Camera

This base-jumping footage is both terrifying and awe-inspiring.

Video by InfinityList

Swimming (intimately) with sharks looks a little something like this.

Video by GoProCamera

This is how you get a bird's-eye view of a bike festival ... while biking.

Video by LABikeCult

Here is a man (Rob Dyrdek) kick-flipping a car.

Video by MAHTutorials

The GoPro can show us an up-close-and-personal look at a soldier's daily life.

Video by 20jlab

It has captured the essence of man vs. nature.

Video by GoProCamera

Here is footage of the 2012 vertical skydive world record.

Video by GoProCamera

There are tons of unique uses out there. Here is a wedding video like none other.

Video by Ben Horne

You can even produce a short film.

Video by Guillaume Blanchet

Now learn about the man behind the company ...

Nick Woodman, CEO and founder of GoPro

The life and awesomeness of a surfer-turned-billionaire, GoPro founder Nick Woodman>>

