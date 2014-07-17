Check Out These Awesome Google Features You Probably Didn't Know Existed

Google offers so much more than just search.
For example, did you know that Google can guide you through your wedding?
From the silly to the useful, these Google features will make you love Google even more than you probably already did.
Google Image search 'Atari Breakout' and prepare to forget whatever else you were supposed to be doing.
You can set a timer on Google (and get an alarm to sound when time is up) by Googling any amount of time followed by 'timer.'
Google.com/sky lets you explore the far reaches of the universe using images from NASA satellite, the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, and the Hubble Telescope.
Google nGrams is a fun tool that lets you search for words in 5.2 million books published between 1500 and 2008 so you can see how much it's been used over time.
Intimidated by huge numbers? Google will help you figure out how to pronounce that 12-string number if you type '=english' after it.
You can add '+anything' when typing your email address and it will still work. This can be good for filtering emails (for example, you could set up a folder for all emails sent to '[email protected]').
Getting married? Google will help you plan your wedding, announce the news, locate a venue, fill in the plans, make a website, and more.
Get your culture on by using Google Art Project to check out super high-res photos of artwork from the world's greatest museums.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.