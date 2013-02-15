VALENTINES FOR GEEKS: 10 Weird And Wonderful Marriage Proposals

Photo: Len Kendal
If you are going to ask your true love to marry you, go big or go home, alone.That’s the attitude in these awesome, wacky, beautiful and marriage proposals with a techie twist.
Devin G. (aka 'RangerX52') built a tiny robot that popped the question for him.
The robot opened its chest and an engagement ring out shot out.
In true 'maker culture' fashion, he also posted how-to instructions for the marriage-proposal robot on his website.
Isaac Lamb gathered more than 60 friends and family and filmed them dancing and lip syncing to the Bruno Mars' song 'Marry Me.'
He then got his brother to spring it on his girlfriend. Not only did she say yes, the video went viral on YouTube, too. (Watch it here.)
Path co-founder Dave Morin asked Google's Brittany Bohnet to marry him by flying to a remote island where he had the words 'B, will you marry me?' scratched in large letters in the sand.
Bohnet was flying the plane at the time.
Drake Martinet, an associate editor at AllThingsDigital, proposed to Stacy Green, Mashable's Vice President of Marketing and Communications, using the language of tech journalism: an infographic posted online.
It really was adorable. (Click here to see the full thing.)
Bernie Peng's girlfriend Tammy loved the game 'Bejeweled.' Peng, a programmer, hacked the game so that when she reached a certain score, a marriage proposal showed on the screen.
PopCap, the company that makes Bejeweled, got wind of the story and paid for the company's honeymoon.
Greg Hill used Groupon to post a 'Grouposal,' a Groupon deal called 'A Surprise for a Dana from a Greg.'
It was valued at $999,999 but Hill's true love, Dana, would get nearly 100% off if she took the deal, which she did.
This proposal was really spectacular. The would be groom got custom video game coder RT Frisk to build a special version of the Zombie fighting game, Left 4 Dead 2.
The lovebirds were playing when the game stopped and hallway appeared on screen. The words 'You've fought off hordes of undead with me ... there's one more adventure we have yet to complete ... will you marry me?' appeared. She said yes.
How about taking the words 'Rachel, you are awesome. Will you marry me?' translating them into binary code (the language of zeros/ones that computers use), then dressing up as the Comedy Central robot named Bender and reading the code on YouTube?
That's what YouTube user doctorpappa did.
She said yes.
When Dave Garr, a self-described 'confirmed bachelor for life' fell in love, he built a website for his true love Elizabeth. It directed her to click through a series of questions.
The last one was, naturally, 'Will you marry me?'
She said yes and the website is still up and running.
A contributor to BuzzFeed, Len Kendall, got the whole Internet to help him propose to his girlfriend.
Kendall posted a photo of himself down on one knee and folks to turn it into Internet meme photos. They did (take a look here) and the photos went viral. The hashtag #sayyeskatie trended on Twitter, too.
Katie said yes.
