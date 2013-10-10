10 Awesome Free Things That Hardly Anybody Knows About

It’s easy to improve your life without spending any money.

A thread on Quora asked “what is the best free stuff nobody knows about?”

We selected some of the best stuff you can get free of charge.

1. Books

“On Google Books or on your Kindle you can get public domain books (which covers a lot of the classics you should be reading) for free!” writes Quora user Grace Lindsay. “For extra free, don’t buy a Kindle, just download the Kindle app to your phone.”

For those who prefer paper, Lindsay notes that libraries often give away old books for free.

2. High quality stuff other people don’t want.

Freecycle.org is a members-only organisation where people offer furniture, appliances, and other items they don’t need anymore, notes Annie Wang. Moderators keep customers safe by ensuring there’s no spam.

Wang says that the group is particularly lucrative for those in large U.S. Metropolitan areas.

3. Long distance calls.

“Calling cell phones and land lines in the United States and Canada is free with Google voice,” Andrew Roberts writes.

4. Free meals at Ikea.

Many Ikea locations offer free breakfast on Mondays before 11 a.m., which includes eggs, bacon, potatoes and a drink, notes Daniel Shi. Kids also eat free on Tuesdays, according to Ikea’s website.

5. Samples catered to you.

If you go to Target’s website and answer a few questions about yourself, the company will send you a sample tailored to you, says David Rosen. Wal-Mart also offers free sample events in stores.

6. University-level education.

Coursera, mentioned by Quora user Victoria Gemmill offers more than 400 open classes for engineering, business, science, maths, and more.

“Watch short video lectures, take interactive quizzes, complete peer graded assessments, and interact live with your new classmates and teachers,” the company writes on its website.

7. eBay auctions.

The auction site offers 50 free chances at selling stuff a month, says Teriann Girard.

“That’s 50 free tries at making money. I sell household items I no longer need, my kids old toys, vintage items, you name it,” she says. “I average $US200 a month. Free income.”

8. Birthday gifts.

Many businesses offer free gifts or meals for your birthday, says Chris Paternite. For instance, IHOP will give you a free meal if you sign up for its loyalty program online.

This website lists a lot of the birthday offers.

9. Foreign language skills.

“Just google “learn free” or “free course” and you’ll find a lot of stuff,” writes Judith Meyer. “Sometimes you can even get a free mentor to double-check your answers and help you along.”

Websites like Duolingo and OpenCulture offer free language education.

10. Artwork.

“I can’t believe how much money people spend filling up their walls,” writes Kara Rhoades. “You can find beautiful prints online that are free for the taking. Place them in a cheap frame, and enjoy your new conversation piece.”

This website offers free vintage prints.

REUTERS/Fred Prouser A woman looks at her Blackberry mobile device with artist Roy Lichtenstein’s painting titled ‘ I…I’m Sorry’ shown background at the press preview for the new Broad Contemporary Art Museum in the Los Angeles County Museum of Art campus in Los Angeles February 7, 2008.

