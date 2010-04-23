Awesome Existing Home Sales Charts From Calculated Risk

The NAR reports: Existing-Home Sales Rise



Existing-home sales, which are completed transactions that include single-family, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, rose 6.8 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.35 million units in March from 5.01 million in February, and are 16.1 per cent above the 4.61 million-unit level in March 2009.

…Total housing inventory at the end of March rose 1.5 per cent to 3.58 million existing homes available for sale, which represents an 8.0-month supply at the current sales pace, down from an 8.5-month supply in February.

This graph shows existing home sales, on a Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR) basis since 1993.

Sales in March 2010 (5.35 million SAAR) were 6.8% higher than last month, and were 16.1% higher than March 2009 (4.61 million SAAR).

Sales surged last November when many first-time homebuyers rushed to beat the initial expiration of the tax credit. There will probably be another increase in May and June this year, although that will be probably be smaller than the November increase. Note: existing home sales are counted at closing, so even though contracts must be signed in April to qualify for the tax credit, buyers have until June 30th to close.

The second graph shows nationwide inventory for existing homes.

According to the NAR, inventory increased to 3.58 million in March from 3.53 million in February. The all time record high was 4.57 million homes for sale in July 2008.

Inventory is not seasonally adjusted and there is a clear seasonal pattern – inventory should increase further in the spring. This was the 20th consecutive month of reported year-over-year decline in inventory, but the decline was only 1.8% from March 2009.

The last graph shows the ‘months of supply’ metric.

Months of supply decreased to 8.0 months in March.

A normal market has under 6 months of supply, so this is high – and probably excludes some substantial shadow inventory.

Earlier the NAR released the existing home sales data for March; here are a couple more graphs …

The first graph shows the year-over-year change in reported existing home inventory and months-of-supply.

There was a rapid increase in inventory in the 2nd half of 2005 (that helped me call the peak of the bubble). Then the increase in inventory steadily slowed.

The YoY inventory has been decreasing for the last 20 months. However the YoY decline is getting smaller – only 1.8% in March.

This slow decline in the inventory is especially concerning with the large reported inventory and 8.0 months of supply in March – well above normal. Of course months of supply will decline over the next few months because of the increase in sales due to the tax credit, but this will be something to watch this summer and later this year.

The second graph shows NSA monthly existing home sales for 2005 through 2010 (see Red columns for 2010).

Sales (NSA) in March 2010 were 19.6% higher than in March 2009, and also higher than in March 2008.

We will probably see an increase in sales in May and June – perhaps to the levels of 2006 or 2007 – because of the tax credit, however I expect to see existing home sales below last year in the 2nd half of this year.

This post is reprinted from Calculated Risk, a leading finance and economics blog.

