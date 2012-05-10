Awesome! David Einhorn And Grant Hill Are Guests At A Fundraiser This Friday

This looks awesome!



David Einhorn and Grant Hill are at a fundraiser this Friday!

———

I wanted to send a reminder about this Friday’s Fundraising event. Please let me know if you are able to attend this Friday. There will be a strong media presence their including many of the NY and CT TV stations and print media and it would be great if you could attend. Greenwich resident and CEO of Fifth Street Finance, Len Tannenbaum, recently formed a PAC in the State of CT called “Keeping America Competitive”(http://keepingamericacompetitive.org/) which focuses on bringing awareness to the importance of education and regulation in our country as the back bone to job creation and a prospering economy. In support of his PAC Len will host a formal fundraising event at his home in Greenwich CT along with co-host David Einhorn, CEO of Greenlight Capital. Len will present on his visions for building a better and competitive America and discuss the influence of the political system on U.S. economic and business policy. Among the guests will be a number current and aspiring high-profile political candidates who will be on hand in support of the PAC. Among the guests will be: · Senatorial Candidate Linda McMahon · Connecticut Rep. Chris Shays · NBA Basketball Player Grant Hill · Greenlight Capital CEO David Einhorn (Co-Host) · Congressional Candidate Lisa Wilson – Foley · New Hampshire Congressmen Charlie Bass and Andrian Smith We would like to invite you to attend among a select group of reporters who will have access to the guests.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.