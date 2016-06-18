8 guys who are kicking butt at being dads

For a long time, psychologists focused on the important bond between mothers and their children. But recent studies suggest that a child’s bond with his or her father is equally as fundamental to a child’s well-being.

Just being there will help a child’s development, but some dads go above and beyond — like these gentlemen — from whom we can all learn something.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.