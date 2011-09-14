9 Awesome College Perks That Put Most Schools To Shame

Photo: AP
Even as college gets more and more expensive every year, schools feel compelled to introduce sweet new perks to lure prospective students.We’re talking about indoor waterfalls, 24-hour laundry service and “free” laptops.
Sports Illustrated named The University of Missouri at Columbia's student recreation centre the best rec centre in the country. The gym has 100 cardio machines, 14,000 pounds of free weights, and 10 sports courts. The rec centre also has an indoor lazy river and waterfall surrounded by palm trees.
Berea College in Kentucky offers laptops to all of its incoming students as part of the tuition package. And if your computer breaks during matriculation, the university will repair it free of charge.
Clark University in New England serves local produce and dairy, offers gluten free options, and has a nutritionist on staff who students can meet with free of charge.
Concerts are expensive and even the most modest of indie acts are charging $35 a ticket--and that's not including fees.
New York University hosts the yearly mystery concert presented by the Program Board, and the best part is all shows are free. Alums include Ghostface Killah, No Age, Big Boi, Broken Social Scene, Raekwon, Animal Collective, Dr. Dog, and Flying Lotus.
John Hopkins University requires every student to purchase university health insurance as part of his or her tuition, which means you'll be taken care of by one of the best medical schools in the country, except for much, much cheaper.
At the University of Southern California, students catch free screenings of award-winning, festival-route indie films as well as big blockbusters then get to meet with the Hollywood bigshots who produced, directed and starred in them. Want to meet Spielberg, Zemekis, or Tom Hanks? Visit this school.
Davidson College in North Carolina provides laundry services free-of-charge, where it gets washed, dried, folded, and ready for pick-up in no time.
At Michigan Tech in the Upper Peninsula, the university actually owns a mountain so students have free access to nearby Mont Ripley. And thanks to its state-of-the-art snow-making systems, the slopes are open a whopping 100 days a year.
Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas offers a safe ride service that will pick students up anywhere within the Lubbock City Limits and return them home free-of-charge. Added bonus: Texas Tech promises to not tell your parents.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.