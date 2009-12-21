Awesome Chart Shows The History Of The Las Vegas Bubble, And The Coming Slump

This chart from Fitch, via Paul Kedrosky, shows the history of Las Vegas since 1971.
You can see some interesting trends, including that the current troubles really began, as was the case in most of the U.S. back in the late-1990s, as visitor traffic growth fell off below 5% and Vegas tried every trick to compensate.
Meanwhile, the 2008-2011 period is seeing some major growth in room inventory once again. Let’s hope visitor volume growth really jumps las they expect.
