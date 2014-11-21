Watch This Amazing Time-Lapse Video Of Auroras Over The South Pole

This amazing video shot by Robert Schwarz shows 22.5 hours of a variety of auroras over the geographic South Pole. Auroras are luminous phenomenas that consist of streamers or arches of light appearing in the upper atmosphere of a planet’s magnetic polar region. They’re also really beautiful.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Robert Schwarz.

