Awesome Apartments, Maids: Life In Asia Is Much Better Than Life In New York

Lo Mein noodles

Photo: AP

According to a new article in Bloomberg BusinessWeek, MBAs are rapidly moving to Asia.Experts tell the magazine that they see the beginning signs of an “exodus” of Wall Street’s best and brightest.



Read about the lifestyle of one expatriot and it’s clear why:

20 seven-year old Quan Trinh, who moved to Shanghai after graduating from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business to take a job with Johnson & Johnson says she has “food delivered to her door every night, a maid who picks up after her, and a balcony apartment in a compound with a pool—at Albany (N.Y.) prices.”

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself,” she says.

Read more in BusinessWeek.

